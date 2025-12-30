Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $380.76 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,361,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,995 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 6.1% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $380,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Birchbrook Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 28.6%

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $89.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.54 and a 200 day moving average of $86.25. The company has a market cap of $153.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

