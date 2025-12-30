Oak Harvest Investment Services Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 72,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.16 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.66.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

