Fortitude Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI

Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 48,225.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,818 shares during the period. Universal Technical Institute accounts for about 1.2% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned about 0.26% of Universal Technical Institute worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 15.5% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Westwind Capital boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 3.2% during the third quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 317,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 22.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 191,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $4,868,645.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,971,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,795,147.20. The trade was a 5.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,255,173 shares of company stock valued at $30,812,798. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Down 0.5%

UTI opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $222.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.54%.Universal Technical Institute has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc (NYSE: UTI) is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI’s curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

Featured Stories

