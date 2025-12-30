Fortitude Family Office LLC Grows Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. WealthCollab LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000.

DFEM opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

