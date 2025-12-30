Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Position Increased by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $95,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 37,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Tennessee lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co of Tennessee now owns 89,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 79,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,560,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,317,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $632.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $636.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $623.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $600.97.

Positive Sentiment: Large institutional buying reported in recent 13F filings (Clune & Associates and Fire Capital Management increased VOO stakes), which supports demand for the ETF. Clune purchase Fire Capital purchase

Large institutional buying reported in recent 13F filings (Clune & Associates and Fire Capital Management increased VOO stakes), which supports demand for the ETF. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary point to continued ETF inflows and S&P 500 momentum heading into 2026, which supports long-only exposure to VOO. ETFs in Focus

Analysts and commentary point to continued ETF inflows and S&P 500 momentum heading into 2026, which supports long-only exposure to VOO. Positive Sentiment: U.S. large-cap indices recently hit fresh intraday records and showed a weekly win, reinforcing the momentum underpinning VOO’s holdings. Morning Squawk

U.S. large-cap indices recently hit fresh intraday records and showed a weekly win, reinforcing the momentum underpinning VOO’s holdings. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/market forecasts for 2026 expect slower S&P 500 gains and broader leadership beyond tech — this implies less concentrated upside but still positive return potential for a market-cap weighted ETF like VOO. 2026 Forecast

Macro/market forecasts for 2026 expect slower S&P 500 gains and broader leadership beyond tech — this implies less concentrated upside but still positive return potential for a market-cap weighted ETF like VOO. Neutral Sentiment: Short-term market action shows mixed futures and a modest pullback in the Nasdaq after several strong sessions — a rotation that can cause temporary volatility for VOO but does not alter its S&P 500 exposure. Indices Pull Back Mixed Futures

Short-term market action shows mixed futures and a modest pullback in the Nasdaq after several strong sessions — a rotation that can cause temporary volatility for VOO but does not alter its S&P 500 exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Long-term case for dollar-cost averaging into VOO remains highlighted by financial media as a retirement/savings vehicle — supports persistent retail interest but is less relevant to intraday moves. Long-term investment case

Long-term case for dollar-cost averaging into VOO remains highlighted by financial media as a retirement/savings vehicle — supports persistent retail interest but is less relevant to intraday moves. Negative Sentiment: VOO showed weakness in pre-market moves and is trading down intraday, reflecting profit-taking after recent gains. VOO Daily Update

VOO showed weakness in pre-market moves and is trading down intraday, reflecting profit-taking after recent gains. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment readings pulled back from extremes of greed, which can presage short-term consolidation or volatility and pressure passive large-cap ETFs. Sentiment weaker

Investor sentiment readings pulled back from extremes of greed, which can presage short-term consolidation or volatility and pressure passive large-cap ETFs. Negative Sentiment: Some managers trimmed VOO holdings (Founders Grove sold shares), a small signal of profit-taking by allocators that can add to near-term selling pressure. Shares sold

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

