FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Issues Earnings Results

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31, Zacks reports. FrontView REIT had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 32.21%. FrontView REIT updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.270-1.320 EPS.

FrontView REIT Price Performance

Shares of FVR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.34. 118,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54. FrontView REIT has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of FrontView REIT

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of FrontView REIT by 12.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 841,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 96,011 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in FrontView REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in FrontView REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FrontView REIT by 23.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 76,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in FrontView REIT by 8.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FVR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FrontView REIT from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. JonesTrading began coverage on FrontView REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised FrontView REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FrontView REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised FrontView REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

FrontView REIT declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 24th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 23.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

