Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 3.1% – Here’s Why

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $253.48 and last traded at $253.1110. 5,414,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 5,949,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $204.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Vertiv from $200.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.28.

Vertiv Trading Up 3.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $96.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.68.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 1,560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 67.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

