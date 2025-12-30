Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $40.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $40,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $142.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.78. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $143.07.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the stocks that make up its target Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.