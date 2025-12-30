Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 37,612 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,304,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,612 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $166,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $40.21.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.