Comparing Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) & Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT)

Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Free Report) and Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rightscorp and Acacia Research”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rightscorp $290,000.00 7.66 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A Acacia Research $283.95 million 1.27 -$36.06 million $0.05 74.60

Analyst Recommendations

Rightscorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acacia Research.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rightscorp and Acacia Research, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rightscorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Acacia Research 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Rightscorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Acacia Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Acacia Research shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rightscorp and Acacia Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A Acacia Research 1.70% 2.45% 1.80%

Risk and Volatility

Rightscorp has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acacia Research has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acacia Research beats Rightscorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rightscorp

Rightscorp, Inc. operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP’s). The company’s technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP’s notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs’ customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide. It primarily serves copyright holders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Acacia Research

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon. Acacia operates its businesses based on three key principles of people, process, and performance and has built a management team with demonstrated expertise in research, transactions and execution, and operations and management.

