Euroholdings (NASDAQ:EHLD) Posts Earnings Results

Euroholdings (NASDAQ:EHLD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Euroholdings Price Performance
EHLD stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.82. 768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,487. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 million and a P/E ratio of 5.88. Euroholdings has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $37.59.
Euroholdings Company Profile
Euroholdings Ltd. is a provider of worldwide ocean-going transportation services. The Company’s operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd. an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels.
