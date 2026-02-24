5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $998.91 EPS

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $998.91, Zacks reports. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 12.22%.

5N Plus Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of FPLSF traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.97.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc is a Canadian specialty chemicals and materials company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high?purity metals and compounds for advanced technology markets. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of elemental metals—including bismuth, antimony, tellurium, selenium, indium and germanium—along with organometallic precursors, catalysts and radioisotopes. These materials are engineered to meet stringent purity standards (commonly known as “five?nines” or 99.999% purity) for critical applications in electronics, photovoltaics, catalysts and life sciences.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec, 5N Plus has grown from its roots in high?purity research to a global manufacturing and distribution platform.

