Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 19.02%.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Talos Energy stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,559. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 11,193,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,918,000 after buying an additional 1,110,685 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,967,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,819,000 after acquiring an additional 345,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,055,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,682,000 after acquiring an additional 141,518 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,965,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,440,000 after acquiring an additional 592,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,448,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TALO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Talos Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Talos Energy from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TALO

About Talos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company’s core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy’s asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.