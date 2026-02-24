QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading 3.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $146.37 and last traded at $144.78. Approximately 10,996,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 10,607,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.48.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.08.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.55%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total transaction of $458,787.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,202.35. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,278,255.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,750.32. This trade represents a 23.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,704 shares of company stock valued at $7,818,708. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 55,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $4,539,000. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,896,000. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Featured Stories

