Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 17,716 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,716 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $412,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 160.0% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 486.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. CICC Research started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Jill Bright purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.95 per share, with a total value of $26,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,548.80. This trade represents a 4.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $1,487,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 231,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,670,141.52. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,767,363 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $73.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $110.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.