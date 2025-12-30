NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $5.47 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,615,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Barclays set a $217.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $206.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.25.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $207.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $215.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $499.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.