Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Up 6.6% – Should You Buy?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.28 and last traded at GBX 6.11. Approximately 6,465,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 10,522,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.73.

Key Headlines Impacting Tullow Oil

Here are the key news stories impacting Tullow Oil this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TLW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Panmure Gordon dropped their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 12.85.

Tullow Oil Stock Up 5.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31. The company has a market capitalization of £94.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.99.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. Tullow’s operations are focused on its core producing assets in Ghana. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, with a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations. The Group is quoted on the London and Ghanaian stock exchanges (symbol: TLW).

For further information, please refer to: www.tullowoil.com.

See Also

