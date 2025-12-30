NovaPoint Capital LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,729 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $11,839,824,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 581,880.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 6,436,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,044,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,856,764,000 after buying an additional 4,502,976 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after buying an additional 3,814,610 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $469,339,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Down 3.3%

TSLA opened at $459.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $445.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.43, a PEG ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.87.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Melius Research set a $520.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Roth Capital set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $414.50.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

