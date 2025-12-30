VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Short Interest Update

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 112,980 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the November 30th total of 60,741 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,737 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,737 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $25.59.

Get VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.