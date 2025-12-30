MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $173.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -214.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.46. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $190.95.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $261.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.16, for a total transaction of $3,463,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,388,215.72. This trade represents a 26.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 17,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.91, for a total transaction of $2,778,593.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,871.67. This trade represents a 63.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,395,384 shares of company stock valued at $216,284,885 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

