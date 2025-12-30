Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Biodexa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BDRX

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71.

(Get Free Report)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes. The company is also developing MTX110, which is currently in Phase I studies for the treatment of diffuse intrinsic recurrent glioblastoma, diffuse midline glioma, and medulloblastoma; and MTD217, a program centered around a water-soluble drug formulation that can be easily infused or injected simultaneously, or sequentially, directly into the cancer microenvironment, currently under preclinical studies for the treatment of leptomeningeal disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.