Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Sell”.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes. The company is also developing MTX110, which is currently in Phase I studies for the treatment of diffuse intrinsic recurrent glioblastoma, diffuse midline glioma, and medulloblastoma; and MTD217, a program centered around a water-soluble drug formulation that can be easily infused or injected simultaneously, or sequentially, directly into the cancer microenvironment, currently under preclinical studies for the treatment of leptomeningeal disease.
