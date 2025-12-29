Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Short Interest Down 31.3% in December

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 114,619 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 166,824 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,430 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,430 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000.

SCHJ traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $24.91. 281,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,044. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $25.02.

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

