Boqii Holding Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSEAMERICAN:BQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Boqii Holding Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSEAMERICAN:BQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 337,357 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the November 30th total of 492,403 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,766,632 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 15.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Boqii Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BQ traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 75,879 shares. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Boqii has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $56.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.16.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) is a China-based pet-focused e-commerce and services platform that connects pet owners with a comprehensive range of products and care solutions. The company operates a direct-to-consumer online marketplace, offering pet food, accessories, healthcare products and lifestyle goods from both domestic and international brands. Through its website and mobile application, Boqii provides a streamlined shopping experience tailored to the needs of pet owners across China.

Beyond retail, Boqii integrates an ecosystem of pet-care services, including grooming, training, veterinary consultations and pet insurance.

