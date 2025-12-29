iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,518,757 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the November 30th total of 1,023,995 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,495,235 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,495,235 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Keystone Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC now owns 520,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 271,286 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $52.93. 1,303,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,822. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average of $52.83.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.2018 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

