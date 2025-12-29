Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL) Short Interest Update

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 770,819 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the November 30th total of 518,147 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,199 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,199 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Skillsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKIL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 548,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,372. Skillsoft has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.97. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.39. Skillsoft had a positive return on equity of 40.31% and a negative net margin of 26.02%.The firm had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Skillsoft will post -11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Skillsoft

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 330.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 6.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skillsoft during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Skillsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skillsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SKIL

About Skillsoft

(Get Free Report)

Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) is a leading provider of corporate digital learning solutions designed to help organizations develop skills and drive performance. The company offers a range of cloud-based learning platforms and content libraries that cover technical training, leadership development, compliance, and productivity applications. Skillsoft’s flagship platform, Percipio, delivers micro-learning modules, video tutorials, books and audiobooks, hands-on labs and simulations, and practice assessments within a unified interface that can be accessed on desktop or mobile devices.

Skillsoft’s content spans IT certification preparation, software development, cloud computing, cybersecurity, project management, and a variety of professional skills such as communication, management and sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.