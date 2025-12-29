NIP Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NIPG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NIP Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NIPG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,477 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the November 30th total of 17,430 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,213 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 85,213 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NIP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get NIP Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NIPG

Institutional Trading of NIP Group

NIP Group Trading Up 0.5%

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NIP Group stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIP Group Inc. Sponsored ADR ( NASDAQ:NIPG Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NIPG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 72,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,695. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. NIP Group has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

NIP Group (NASDAQ:NIPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.58 million during the quarter.

NIP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report. Among the top ten esports titles in the world in terms of prize pool, our wins in tier-1 world tournaments in CS:GO, Honor of Kings, Rainbow Six and FIFA represent more unique game titles with top-tier wins than any other esports organization as of January 31, 2023, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.