Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Trading Down 19.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) fell 19.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 227,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average session volume of 69,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18.

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply. VanadiumCorp also holds a strategic vanadium-titanium-iron bearing resource base in mining friendly Quebec, Canada.

