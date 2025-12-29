Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading 33.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 33.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 137,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 415,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Trading Up 33.3%

The stock has a market cap of C$3.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit. The company was formerly known as Chesstown Capital Inc and changed its name to Falcon Gold Corp. in July 2011. Falcon Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

