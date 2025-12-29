ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV) Short Interest Up 46.9% in December

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,958 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the November 30th total of 2,014 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,510 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,510 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets Trading Up 0.7%

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,207. ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.94.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.47% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries. The Fund takes positions in securities and/or financial instruments that, in combination, should have similar daily return characteristics as -200% of the daily return of the Index.

