Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMOP) Short Interest Update

Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 48,784 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the November 30th total of 32,984 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,836 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF stock. SouthState Bank Corp lifted its stake in Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMOP – Free Report) by 4,427.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,121 shares during the quarter. SouthState Bank Corp owned about 4.23% of Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF worth $8,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,745. Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73.

Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th.

The Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF (RMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in US municipal bonds. Municipal bonds could be of any credit quality or maturity that are exempt from federal income taxes. RMOP was launched on Aug 12, 2024 and is issued by Rockefeller Capital Management.

