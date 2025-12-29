Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Premium Brands (PBH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Premium Brands (TSE: PBH) recently:

12/19/2025 – Premium Brands was given a new C$120.00 price target on by analysts at Desjardins. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$111.00 to C$125.00.

12/18/2025 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$115.00 to C$120.00.

12/18/2025 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$115.00 to C$125.00.

12/18/2025 – Premium Brands was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$99.00.

12/18/2025 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$106.00 to C$111.00.

12/18/2025 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$160.00.

11/11/2025 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$109.00 to C$111.00.

11/11/2025 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$108.00 to C$115.00.

11/11/2025 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$103.00 to C$99.00.

11/11/2025 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$101.00 to C$106.00.

11/4/2025 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$108.00 to C$118.00.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp is engaged in specialty food manufacturing, premium food distribution, and wholesale businesses with operations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nevada, and Washington State. The company’s business segments include Specialty Foods, Premium Food Distribution, and Corporate. The Specialty Foods segment consists of its specialty food manufacturing businesses, which contributes about two-thirds of the group revenue; the Premium Food Distribution segment consists of the company’s distribution and wholesale businesses; the Corporate segment includes the company’s head office activities along with its finance and information systems.

