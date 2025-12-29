BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE) Short Interest Down 51.3% in December

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 384 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the November 30th total of 788 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,272 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,272 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKSE traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.08. 1,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,613. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.46. BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $79.54 and a one year high of $117.50.

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a $0.4435 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF

About BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 342.1% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Crux Wealth Advisors boosted its position in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period.

The BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (BKSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap stocks that cover the bottom 3-10% capitalization of the US equity market. BKSE was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

