Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $92.00, but opened at $94.74. Gecina shares last traded at $94.74, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GECFF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup raised Gecina from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Gecina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Gecina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Gecina Stock Up 3.0%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.56.

Gecina is a leading French real estate investment trust (SIIC) specialising in the ownership, development and management of office and residential properties, predominantly within the Paris region. The company’s portfolio includes strategic assets in high-demand business districts and urban neighbourhoods, positioning Gecina as a key player in France’s commercial and residential markets.

The company’s core activities span property development, asset management, leasing and operational property services.

