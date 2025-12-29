Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW) Short Interest Down 49.9% in December

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,783 shares, a decline of 49.9% from the November 30th total of 49,506 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,827 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 48,827 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Down 20.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:INVZW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. 117,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,391. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. Innoviz Technologies has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.30.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies is a leading provider of solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software designed to enable advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle (AV) applications. The company’s core business centers on the development and production of high-resolution, long-range LiDAR hardware—namely the InnovizOne sensor for series production and the InnovizPro development unit—paired with proprietary software that processes point-cloud data to detect, classify and track objects in real time.

Innoviz’s product suite combines ruggedized optical hardware with machine-learning algorithms to deliver precise environmental mapping under a wide range of conditions.

