Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Shares Down 19.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) dropped 19.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 219,007 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 69,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply. VanadiumCorp also holds a strategic vanadium-titanium-iron bearing resource base in mining friendly Quebec, Canada.

