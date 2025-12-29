Reviewing Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) & Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) and Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.87, indicating that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mereo BioPharma Group has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and Mereo BioPharma Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anebulo Pharmaceuticals 1 1 0 0 1.50 Mereo BioPharma Group 1 2 4 0 2.43

Earnings and Valuation

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 201.51%. Mereo BioPharma Group has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,802.17%. Given Mereo BioPharma Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mereo BioPharma Group is more favorable than Anebulo Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and Mereo BioPharma Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$8.48 million ($0.23) -4.33 Mereo BioPharma Group $10.00 million 4.39 -$43.25 million ($0.06) -4.60

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mereo BioPharma Group. Mereo BioPharma Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.4% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mereo BioPharma Group shares are held by institutional investors. 80.6% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Mereo BioPharma Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and Mereo BioPharma Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A -67.78% -64.08% Mereo BioPharma Group N/A -74.96% -63.73%

Summary

Mereo BioPharma Group beats Anebulo Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Lakeway, Texas.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors. The company is also developing Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), which has completed Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of the late line ovarian cancer; Acumapimod (BCT-197), a p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and Leflutrozole (BGS-649), an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism which is in Phase 2 trials. In addition, it develops rare disease product candidates, including Setrusumab (BPS-804), an antibody for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; and Alvelestat (MPH-966), an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 anti-trypsin deficiency. The company has a license agreement with Feng Biosciences for the development and commercialization of navicixizumab; license agreement with ReproNovo for the development and commercialization of leflutrozole; licensing agreement with AstraZeneca; and license agreement with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. to develop and commercialize setrusumab. Mereo BioPharma Group plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

