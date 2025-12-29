Critical Contrast: Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF) versus NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN)

NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report) and Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NKGen Biotech and Alpha Cognition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NKGen Biotech N/A N/A -479.36% Alpha Cognition N/A N/A -522.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.2% of NKGen Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of NKGen Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Alpha Cognition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NKGen Biotech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alpha Cognition 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NKGen Biotech and Alpha Cognition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Given Alpha Cognition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Cognition is more favorable than NKGen Biotech.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NKGen Biotech and Alpha Cognition”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NKGen Biotech N/A N/A -$82.94 million ($1.72) -0.03 Alpha Cognition N/A N/A -$13.77 million C($0.12) N/A

NKGen Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Cognition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NKGen Biotech has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Cognition has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alpha Cognition beats NKGen Biotech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen Biotech, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

About Alpha Cognition

Alpha Cognition Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease and mild traumatic brain injury; ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS; and ALPHA-0702 and ALPHA-0802, a granulin epithelin motifs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as Crystal Bridge Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Cognition Inc. in March 2021. Alpha Cognition Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

