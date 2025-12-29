WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 100,705 shares, an increase of 105.0% from the November 30th total of 49,117 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,596 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,596 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.7%

DFJ traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,546. The firm has a market cap of $324.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.42. WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $70.04 and a 12 month high of $97.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.69.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFJ. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 20.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,000.

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of dividend paying small-capitalization companies in Japan. After the 300 largest companies have been removed from the WisdomTree Japan Dividend Index, the remaining companies are chosen for inclusion in the Index. Companies are weighted in the Index based on annual cash dividends paid.

