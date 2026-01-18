AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.81 and traded as high as $9.27. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $9.1820, with a volume of 298,426 shares changing hands.

MITT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $291.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.65.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 13.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.0%. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 168,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 103.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 173.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 103.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a publicly traded, closed-end management investment company that primarily focuses on investing in U.S. residential mortgage assets. The firm seeks to generate current income for its shareholders by acquiring a diversified portfolio of mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. As an externally managed mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT), AG Mortgage Investment Trust aims to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through active portfolio management and interest rate hedging strategies.

The company’s investment portfolio is concentrated in adjustable-rate residential mortgage loans, including so-called “jumbo” prime ARMs, as well as Agency and non-Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

