AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AltiGen Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.44. AltiGen Communications shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 28,500 shares trading hands.

AltiGen Communications Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59.

AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AltiGen Communications had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter.

AltiGen Communications Company Profile

AltiGen Communications, Inc is a provider of voice-over-IP (VoIP) telephony and unified communications solutions designed primarily for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers a range of IP-based PBX systems, contact center applications and unified messaging products that enable organizations to streamline inbound and outbound voice traffic, automate call routing and integrate voice mail, e-mail and conferencing functions into a single platform.

Founded in the mid-1990s and headquartered in California, AltiGen develops both hardware appliances and software modules that support analog, digital and SIP-based telephony endpoints.

