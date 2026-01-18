Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.65 and traded as low as $31.25. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $31.33, with a volume of 182,559 shares traded.

CPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cooper-Standard from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cooper-Standard from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Cooper-Standard Trading Down 4.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $552.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.83 million.

In other news, Director David John Mastrocola purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $58,100.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,240.75. This represents a 12.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 28,264 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,221,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 243.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 32,862 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Holding Inc is a global supplier of sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems for the automotive industry. The company designs and manufactures engineered rubber, plastic and metal products, including sealing systems for doors, windows and powertrain assemblies, fuel and brake hoses and lines, and fluid transfer components such as coolant, refrigerant and washer fluid systems.

Founded in 1922 and headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Cooper-Standard operates manufacturing facilities and technical centers across North America, Europe, South America and Asia.

