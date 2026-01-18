Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Down 20.7% in December

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,112 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 7,706 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,490 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,490 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance
KRMA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,781. The stock has a market cap of $112.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.01. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average is $42.90.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.9656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 441.0%.
About Global X Conscious Companies ETF
The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
