Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Down 20.7% in December

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,112 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 7,706 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,490 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,490 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

KRMA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,781. The stock has a market cap of $112.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.01. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average is $42.90.

Get Global X Conscious Companies ETF alerts:

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.9656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 441.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.