Central Securities Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Update

Central Securities Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,209 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 1,526 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,017 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 43,017 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Central Securities Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of CET stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 50,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,217. Central Securities has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $52.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17.

Get Central Securities alerts:

About Central Securities

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations. Central Securities Corp. was founded on October 1, 1929 and is based in New York City.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.