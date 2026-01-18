Central Securities Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Update

Central Securities Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,209 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 1,526 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,017 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 43,017 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Central Securities Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of CET stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 50,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,217. Central Securities has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $52.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17.
About Central Securities
