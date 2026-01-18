WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 79,264 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 100,705 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,399 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,399 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $770,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 205,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period.

Get WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DFJ stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.88. 15,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.06. WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $70.04 and a twelve month high of $101.22.

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of dividend paying small-capitalization companies in Japan. After the 300 largest companies have been removed from the WisdomTree Japan Dividend Index, the remaining companies are chosen for inclusion in the Index. Companies are weighted in the Index based on annual cash dividends paid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.