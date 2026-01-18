Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.67 and traded as high as C$14.12. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.07, with a volume of 28,499 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on ET shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.67. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. Evertz Technologies had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of C$112.15 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.8010974 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. This is a boost from Evertz Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Evertz Technologies Ltd is a Canadian provider of telecommunications equipment and technology solutions to the television broadcast and new-media industries. Evertz equipment is used in the production, post-production and transmission of television content. Its solutions are sold to content creators, broadcasters, and service providers looking to support multi-channel digital and high definition television, and next generation Internet Protocol environments. More than half of the firm’s revenue is generated in the United States.

