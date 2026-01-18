Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Accor SA (EPA:AC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €44.83 and traded as high as €46.61. Accor shares last traded at €46.10, with a volume of 593,520 shares traded.

Accor Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €46.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €44.84.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

