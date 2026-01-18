Short Interest in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS) Declines By 29.3%

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 32,196 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the December 15th total of 45,558 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,879 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 44,879 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DMBS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.83. The stock had a trading volume of 171,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,879. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.51. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $50.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Mortgage ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Company Profile

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

