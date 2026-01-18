Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 335.25 and traded as high as GBX 349.60. Rotork shares last traded at GBX 347, with a volume of 8,595,486 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rotork from GBX 390 to GBX 420 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Panmure Gordon boosted their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 360 to GBX 370 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rotork currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 397.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 332.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 335.36. The firm has a market cap of £2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Rotork announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety. Rotork employs about 3,200 people, has manufacturing facilities in more than 17 locations and serves 170 countries through a global service network. Its shares have a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: ROR) and are a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

