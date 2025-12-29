TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of TravelSky Technology Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,717 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 3,086 shares.The stock last traded at $13.24 and had previously closed at $13.8925.

TravelSky Technology Stock Down 2.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17.

Get TravelSky Technology alerts:

About TravelSky Technology

(Get Free Report)

TravelSky Technology Limited is a leading provider of information technology solutions for the air travel industry in the People’s Republic of China. Established in 2001 through an asset reorganization of aviation IT operations previously overseen by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the company has developed a comprehensive platform for airline reservation, distribution and related services. TravelSky’s technology underpins the vast majority of domestic air ticketing in China and supports a growing number of international carriers and travel agencies.

The company’s core offerings include a passenger service system (PSS) that manages reservation and ticketing processes, as well as an electronic distribution network that connects airlines with travel agents, corporate accounts and online channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.