VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $121.60, but opened at $115.32. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $113.5860, with a volume of 982,450 shares traded.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 5.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.69.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.